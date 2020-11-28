Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,609,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.47. The stock had a trading volume of 853,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,621. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average is $151.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

