Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

