-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globalstar.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

GSAT stock remained flat at $$0.31 on Friday. 965,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,063. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

