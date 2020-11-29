-$0.04 EPS Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Several research firms have recently commented on AWH. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AWH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

In other news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 250,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 167,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

