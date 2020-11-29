-$0.07 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,626. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.