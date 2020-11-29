$0.09 EPS Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000.

EPAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,361. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

