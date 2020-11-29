$0.16 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

HLIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 156,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at $360,349.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

