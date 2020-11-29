$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 549,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 627.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

