$0.23 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware also reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,427. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 86.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 441.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,885 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

