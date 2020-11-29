$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 757,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.