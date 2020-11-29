$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 757,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.