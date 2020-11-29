$0.47 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.74. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

OVV stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.87. 5,377,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,119. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.