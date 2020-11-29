$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

UCTT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. 286,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,740. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ultra Clean by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ultra Clean by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

