-$0.84 EPS Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.56). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 236%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

ALT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $10.52. 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,286. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

