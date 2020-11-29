0Chain Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market cap of $15.18 million and $305,705.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

