0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0023

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $815,863.98 and $59,908.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00072255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00369675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.85 or 0.02895384 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

