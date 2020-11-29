$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,759. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

