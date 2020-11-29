$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

NYSE GL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. 194,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,765. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $12,337,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.