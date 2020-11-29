$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 1,865,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 67.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 50.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at $783,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

