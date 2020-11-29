$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.51. 238,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

