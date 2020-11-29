$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Globe Life reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 194,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,765. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,690.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $12,337,010 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,419,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 258,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Globe Life by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.