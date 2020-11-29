$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. 2,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,944. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $491.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

