$11.07 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report sales of $11.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $11.20 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $13.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $40.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 10.72%.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 245,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The company has a market cap of $215.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.55. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 83.87%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

