$122.54 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) to post $122.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.63 million and the highest is $129.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $146.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $522.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.72 million to $533.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $555.14 million, with estimates ranging from $531.51 million to $573.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EPAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 101,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,361. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

