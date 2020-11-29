12,372 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 63.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,102,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 102.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter.

IMO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 231,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,096. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

