1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,648,585. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. 329,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

