1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 731 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,678. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $124.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

