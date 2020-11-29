1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 1,391 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after buying an additional 669,308 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 524,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 642.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 462,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $18,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 815,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

