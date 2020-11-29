1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 1,772 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 203,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

