1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 2,866 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 112.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 561,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. 140166 lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

