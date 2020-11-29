1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 8,167 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SM Energy worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SM Energy by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,151,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 550,696 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SM Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

SM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,750. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $520.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 5.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

