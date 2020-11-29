1492 Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,501 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 145,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

