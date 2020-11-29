1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,405 shares during the quarter. World Fuel Services makes up about 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of World Fuel Services worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 391,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 338,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

INT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,515 shares of company stock worth $835,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.