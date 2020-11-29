1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.22. 2,271,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.53. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

