1492 Capital Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sterling Construction worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 123,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 410,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 47,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.32. 71,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $458.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.