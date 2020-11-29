1492 Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of 8X8 worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 33.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $59,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 297,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,139. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

