1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

