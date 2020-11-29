1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. The Buckle accounts for approximately 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Buckle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $73,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Buckle stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 164,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

