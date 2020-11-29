1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,680 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Quanex Building Products accounts for about 1.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $119,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock valued at $720,853. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NX traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,352. The company has a market cap of $689.23 million, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.65. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

