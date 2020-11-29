1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WNS by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

