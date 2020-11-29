1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ebix worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ebix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,418,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 157,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ebix’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.