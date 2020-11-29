1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Boingo Wireless makes up approximately 1.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 8.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 160,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,354. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIFI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

