1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. 354,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $68,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,161. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

