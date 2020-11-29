1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 70,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

