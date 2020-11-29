1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 8,133 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment makes up approximately 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 284,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. BidaskClub cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 213,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,593. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

