$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.13 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $68.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.29 million, with estimates ranging from $72.96 million to $103.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 55,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,435. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $418.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

