1irstcoin Price Up 2% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00005363 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $33.91 million and approximately $68,245.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00468866 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00184589 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00614335 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00019521 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,132 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

