$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,966. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.