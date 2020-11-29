$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will announce sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of STM stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $39.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 327.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 129.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 80,835 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

