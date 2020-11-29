21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,612,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

