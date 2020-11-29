$239.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $239.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.46 million. Ferro posted sales of $245.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $932.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.83 million to $946.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $990.86 million, with estimates ranging from $956.76 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,179,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 311,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 500,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,138 shares during the last quarter.

FOE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 90,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Ferro has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -239.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

